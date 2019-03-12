One final award from the 2018-19 basketball season for two Knappa Loggers this week, as senior Timber Engblom and junior Eli Takalo were both selected to the Class 2A all-state team.
Engblom was a first team selection, while Takalo was named third team.
Earlier, Engblom was Knappa's lone selection to the 2A all-state tournament squad, the only senior on the first team.
Engblom joined Columbia Christian sophomores Ben Gregg and Elijah Munyan (both unanimous selection), junior Payton Richardson of Western Christian, and Toledo junior Conner Marchant on the first team.
