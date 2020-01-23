The Knappa Loggers bounced back from their stunning upset loss at Nestucca last Friday, and took out their frustrations on Gaston in a 59-29 win Thursday night over the Greyhounds, in boys basketball action at Knappa.
Knappa — which beat Gaston 72-40 in the first meeting Dec. 16 — led 16-8 after one quarter and 29-11 at halftime, then continued to pound the 'Hounds in the second half.
The No. 2-ranked Loggers are back in charge of the NWL at 8-1 (16-1 overall), with road contests coming up at Vernonia (2-6) and Portland Christian (3-3) next week.
