The Knappa boys basketball team put another opponent away in the first quarter Wednesday night, on their way to another easy Northwest League win, 66-47 at Faith Bible.
The Loggers led 19-8 after one quarter, and had the game well in hand by halftime, leading 32-13.
Timber Engblom led Knappa's balanced scoring effort with 14 points (12 in the first half), followed by Ty Vanderburg (12 points), Tristin Wallace (11) and Eli Takalo (10).
Knappa improves to 6-2 in league play, while Faith Bible drops to 1-7. The No. 8-ranked Loggers play Friday at Gaston.
