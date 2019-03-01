It was a memorable, but forgettable two days for the Knappa Loggers, as they finished up the Class 2A boys basketball state tournament in Pendleton.
After a first round win over Oakland last Thursday, the Loggers lost two in a row by a combined 67 points, capped by a 67-40 loss Saturday afternoon to Toledo at the Pendleton Convention Center.
The Toledo Boomers could have been the Toledo “Bombers” in their win, as they were 14-for-36 from the 3-point line. Jaydn Spangler and Mason McAlpine were a combined 9-for-21, while the Loggers were 5-of-25 from the arc.
Knappa was also missing junior Eli Takalo, who had been ejected from the loss to Columbia Christian the day before, and was forced to miss Saturday's game. Timber Engblom led the Loggers in scoring with 13 points. Ty Vanderburg scored 11 points with seven rebounds.
Knights top Knappa
A nightmare third quarter for Knappa ended the Loggers' bid for a state title Friday afternoon, as Columbia Christian topped Knappa 81-41 in a Final Four game of the 2A boys basketball state tournament.
Knappa's return to the Pendleton Convention Center was not a fun one.
The Knights led 18-5 after one quarter, and it only got worse from there in the fourth meeting of the year between the two Northwest League powers.
Knappa was still within striking distance at halftime, trailing 36-23, but Logger comeback hopes fell apart in the third period.
Eli Takalo scored the first points of the second half, but Columbia Christian reeled off a 21-4 run over the next few minutes for a commanding 57-29 lead.
And that wasn't the worst of it for the Loggers, who lost Takalo to an ejection and Joe Ramvick to his fifth foul in the third period. Ty Vanderburg fouled out in the fourth quarter.
Ben Gregg scored 27 points for the Knights, whose biggest lead was 43 points. Timber Engblom was Knappa's Moda Player of the Game, with 15 points and three steals.
