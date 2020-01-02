The Knappa Loggers picked up the new year right where they off in the old year, with another dominant win Thursday night in a first round game of the Toledo Invitational.
Devin Hoover poured in 26 points in a little over two quarters of action, and the No. 3-ranked Loggers trounced Illinois Valley, 84-38, in boys basketball action at Toledo High School.
The 84 points was a season-high for Knappa, as was the 46-point margin of victory.
The Loggers had their eighth straight win locked up just minutes into the game, with Mason Westerholm's 3-pointer capping a 12-0 run for a 22-5 lead.
Knappa was launching (and making) 3-pointers at will in the first half, draining six from the 3-point line on its way to a 53-14 halftime advantage.
Brandon Gale added two more treys in the third period.
Eli Takalo scored 15 points, Westerholm and Logan Morrill finished with 11 points apiece and Gale had 10 points, to complete Knappa's five players in double figures.
