Ever since Vernonia scored its upset win over Knappa in last year's state tournament, the Battle of Loggers has not been much of a battle.
Knappa won the first meeting this season Dec. 12, 88-66. And Knappa completed the season sweep over Vernonia by winning game No. 2 Monday night, 74-44, in a Northwest League boys basketball game at Knappa.
Knappa has won five in a row and nine of its last 10 games, and also has a solid lock on second place in the NWL standings. Knappa improves to 13-5 overall, 8-2 in league.
Timber Engblom led the home Loggers with 21 points in Monday's game, followed by Eli Takalo with 20, as Knappa built a 22-8 lead after one quarter.
It was 36-13 midway through the second period, and 43-17 by halftime.
Knappa coach Paul Isom said his team “came out with a ton of energy tonight, and were able to use our athleticism to get some easy buckets. Timber had 21 and really led the charge defensively.”
Knappa will be out to avenge its toughest league loss (at Portland Christian), when the Loggers host the Royals Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.