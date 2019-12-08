Knappa scored an easy win on opening night, then had to rally for a boys basketball victory on Day 2 of their annual Tip-Off Classic over the weekend.
The Loggers opened with a decisive 72-45 win over Rainier in a late game Friday, building a 53-35 lead on the Columbians through three quarters.
Eli Takalo pumped in 30 points for the Loggers, with Devin Hoover adding 17.
“We were able to use our pressure and length, and break it open a bit in the third quarter,” said Knappa coach Paul Isom. “The guys really came out with energy and looked good for the first game.”
On the second night, Oregon Episcopal held a 25-23 halftime lead, before the Knappa offense kicked into gear and outscored the Aardvarks 29-22 in the second half, leading to a 52-47 Logger win.
“The second game was sloppy,” Isom said. “We came out pretty lethargic, but we were able to gut out a win. Kanai (Phillip) stepped up and had eight points in the second half, and Eli hit some big free throws down the stretch.”
In both games, “we had some really nice contributions off the bench from Cameron Miethe and Logan Morrill,” Isom said. “They both brought some badly needed energy and intensity, especially in the OES game.”
Knappa hosts Clatskanie for a nonleague game Tuesday, then opens Northwest League play Dec. 16 at Gaston.
In other games at the Tip-Off Classic, OES defeated Astoria in a low-scoring contest Friday, 36-29, and the Columbians bounced back Saturday with a 50-47 victory over the Fishermen.
