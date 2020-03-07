It was a “history making” finish for the Knappa Loggers at the state tournament … but not the kind of history you want to make.
For perhaps the first time in school history, Knappa fell behind 17-0 to start Saturday afternoon's third-place game in Pendleton, against rival Columbia Christian.
The Knights (24-6 overall) increased the lead to 39-13 by halftime, and although the Loggers (26-4) put up a good fight in the second half, the deficit was just too much to overcome, with Columbia Christian hanging on for a 64-49 win.
For the second year in a row, Knappa finished the tournament with two straight losses to the same two teams, just in reverse order.
The losses also came against two teams the Loggers had beaten during the regular season.
In a Friday semifinal game, Knappa led Toledo 21-18 after one quarter, but Toledo lowered the boom on the Loggers after that for a 69-46 victory.
Columbia Christian — which suffered a 52-49 loss at Knappa Jan. 15 — bounced back with a 59-42 victory over the Loggers Feb. 10, then completely dominated Knappa in the first half of Saturday's tournament game, leading 25-3 early in the second quarter.
Senior Isiah Mariscal finished the first half with 16 points, 14 in the first quarter.
Knappa's Joe Ramvick, Eli Takalo and Devin Hoover combined to make five 3-pointers in the second half, helping the Loggers close to within 57-46 late in the game.
Columbia Christian made just enough free throws (14-of-22 in the fourth quarter) to hold off the Loggers for third place, forcing Knappa to accept the fifth place trophy for the second year in a row. (Toledo defeated Knappa 67-40 in last year's third/fifth place game).
Also for the second year in a row at the state tournament, Knappa defeated the same team (Oakland) in the first round, followed by two losses to the same two teams.
The Loggers lose four seniors (Kanai Phillip, Mason Westerholm, Ramvick and Takalo), but Knappa returns plenty of talent next season, and will be favored to make a fourth straight trip to Pendleton.
Toledo 69, Knappa 46
After dominating Oakland in a 71-55 quarterfinal win Thursday, Knappa appeared to have the inside track to a state title in the match against Toledo, which held the No. 1 seed, but was thoroughly outplayed by Knappa in a Jan. 3 game at Toledo.
But for the fourth straight sports season, the Loggers suffered another semifinal loss, 69-46, in another sport.
Going back to the 2018-19 basketball season, the Loggers have lost semifinal playoff games in boys basketball, baseball, football last fall and again in boys basketball.
Knappa was in control of Friday's semifinal game, leading 25-18 in the opening minute of the second quarter.
But Toledo answered with a huge 23-5 run to close the first half. Toledo's lead reached 55-35 in the final minute of the third quarter, and the Boomers stretched the lead to 66-39 early in the fourth.
Conner Marchant led Toledo with 28 points, followed by Mason McAlpine with 18 and Jaxon Rozewski with 10.
Devin Hoover had 14 points and Mason Westerholm chipped in 10 for the Loggers. Knappa was 3-for-15 from the 3-point line, to Toledo's 11-for-26. McAlpine hit five treys, and Marchant had four.
