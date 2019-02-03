The showdown between Class 2A boys basketball powers Columbia Christian and Knappa — who just happen to play in the same league — went to the Knights in a Saturday afternoon matinee in Portland.
Columbia Christian trailed after one quarter, then outscored Knappa 64-41 over the final three for a 75-55 win over the Loggers in Northwest League action.
The two teams could meet as many two more times before the season is over, in the league playoffs and the state tournament.
Knappa held a 14-11 lead over the No. 1-ranked Knights after the first period, before Columbia Christian went on a 25-11 run in the second quarter, and never trailed again.
The Loggers “came out playing really well,” said Knappa coach Paul Isom, in building their first quarter lead.
After that, “(the Knights) hit some tough shots in the second, and built an 11-point lead. We played tough in the second half, but could never really close the gap. I was proud of the effort though.
“I think Columbia is a top team at any level in the state, so being able to compete and hang in there against them is no easy task, and I think gives us some confidence heading into our last couple games and into the playoffs.”
