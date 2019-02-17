Saturday night's Northwest League boys basketball game was shaping up to be a classic, with No. 1-ranked Columbia Christian holding a slim 21-19 lead over No. 5-ranked Knappa in the second quarter.
Yet in a matter of minutes, the Knights led 30-19, and pulled away from there for a 67-44 win over the Loggers, in the league's match for top seed to the state playoffs.
Knappa still secured a home state playoff game later this week, and likely another trip to Pendleton.
The Loggers will host Coquille in a Sweet 16 playoff contest at 6 p.m. Friday. Knappa has won its last five Sweet 16 home playoff games, all by large margins.
Meanwhile, it was Columbia Christian's third win of the season over Knappa, which lost the two league games, 55-47 and 75-55.
In Saturday's playoff, the Loggers “played pretty well in the first half,” said Knappa coach Paul Isom. “Timber (Engblom) was able to get to the rim and we had a really good effort on the defensive end.”
In the second half, however, “we went cold,” he said, “and to Columbia’s credit, they hit some tough shots. Elijah Munyan (a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard) played extremely well.”
Knappa's record dropped to 19-8 overall, but “all in all, it was a successful regular season for us,” Isom said. “Our goal at the start of the year was to get a home (playoff) to try to get to Pendleton, and we accomplished that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.