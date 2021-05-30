The Astoria boys basketball team rallied from an 18-6 deficit in the second quarter, and took brief leads in the second half before Dayton scored on an offensive rebound basket at the buzzer for a 36-34 victory Friday at the Brick House.
Niko Boudreau and Colton McMastger led Astoria's comeback over the second and third quarters, with Boudreau scoring nine in the third, capped by a 3-pointer that gave Astoria a 26-25 lead.
Dayton rallied and, holding a 34-32 advantage in the closing minute of the fourth quarter and looking to run time off the clock, a Pirate pass was intercepted by Astoria's Bo Williams, who drove the length of the floor to tie the game at 34-34 with 30 seconds left.
The Pirates played for the final shot — and missed — but Trae Wall grabbed the offensive rebound and scored as time expired.
Dayton made buzzer-beating shots to end the first, third and fourth quarters.
Rainier 42, Warrenton 35
Warrenton lost for the first time in league play Friday night at Rainier, where the Columbians snapped a 31-31 tie after three quarters and posted a 42-35 win over the Warriors.
Rainier's Kenney Tripp scored six points in the fourth quarter, helping the Columbians to their first win, following an extended baseball season.
After losing a Thursday night battle at Knappa, it was the second night on the road for the Warriors, who struggled to score after putting up just four points each in the second and fourth quarters.
Warrenton has league games vs. Clatskanie and Willamina this week, and a nonleague contest Saturday vs. Seaside.
Knappa 47, Gaston 24
Knappa's Brandon Gale and Logan Morrill scored 12 points apiece — equaling Gaston's point total for the night — helping the Loggers to a 47-24 win over the Greyhounds in Northwest League action Friday.
Shane McMahan hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points, while Mark Miller and Tucker Kinder played important minutes and gave Knappa a spark off the bench.
The Loggers held Gaston to just nine points in the second half, and just two points in the fourth quarter.