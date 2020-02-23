Just seconds away from their third win in five days, the Warrenton Warriors came up just short Saturday night in McMinnville, where the Rainier boys basketball team rallied from a 50-46 deficit with under a minute remaining to stun the Warriors, 53-50.
A 3-pointer with five seconds left by Rainier’s Brennan Tompkins provided the winning points for the Columbians, who earned the Coastal Range League’s No. 1 seed to the state playoffs.
The No. 2 seed Warriors will have a week off before traveling to No. 2-ranked Dayton for a state playoff game Saturday at 7 p.m. Warrenton is the only team in the Sweet 16 field with a losing record (11-12).
Rainier won the league’s regular season league title with an 8-0 record to Warrenton’s 4-4, but as the common phrase goes, “it’s tough to beat a team three times in one season.”
That proved to be true for the Columbians, who found themselves missing layups and free throws in the second half of Saturday’s game.
Tied 21-21 at halftime, the Warriors fought off a 36-29 deficit midway through the third quarter with an 8-0 run to close out the period, highlighted by a 3-pointer from freshman Dawson Little and a three-point play by Devin Jackson in the final seconds of the quarter for a 37-36 Warrenton lead.
In the fourth, a 3-pointer by Tomkins put the Columbians back in front 44-43 with 4:14 left, but the Warriors responded with a score from Jackson and a three-point play by Little that gave Warrenton a 48-44 lead with 1:39 remaining.
With just over a minute left, an inside score by Little had the Warriors in front with a seemingly safe 50-46 lead.
But a few key defensive plays by the Columbians, coupled with four straight made free throws from Easton Crape and Eli Parmley, tied the game at 50-50 with 44 seconds left.
The Warriors had a good look and a chance to take the lead with 10 seconds remaining, but a missed shot gave the Columbians one last possession, and Tompkins took advantage by drilling a 3-pointer from the left baseline corner.
Warrenton missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.
It was “a great high school basketball game,” said Warrenton coach Nate McBride. “There were definitely moments both teams thought they were going to win.”
He added, “Dawson Little was unbelievable for us. He set the single game freshman scoring record with 27, breaking the mark of 22 points, set by McBride himself vs. Oregon Episcopal in 2001.
“Hordie (Bodden-Bodden) held league MVP Conner Rea to a league-low 14 points before fouling out with about a minute left,” McBride said.
Jake Morrow had 12 rebounds and seven points, and Devin Jackson shut down Easton Crape inside, despite the big size difference.
“It was a game we could have won,” McBride said.
