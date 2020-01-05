Warrenton trailed 17-11 after one quarter, then went on a 45-17 run over the final three, on its way to an historic 56-34 win over Astoria in a nonleague Clatsop Clash boys basketball game Saturday at Warrenton.
Freshman Dawson Little scored a game-high 19 for the Warriors, with 13 points apiece for Devin Jackson and Austin Little.
After Astoria's Xander Marincovich scored 10 points in the first quarter, Warrenton coach Nate McBride said, “We switched up defenses and really tried to limit his touches, and (Marincovich) only had a free throw the rest of the game.
“Hordie Bodden-Bodden did a great job on him, and had six steals for the game to go with seven points,” he said. “Dawson Little had a huge game for us. His 12 first half points kept us in it the first half, and then he had seven in the third when we were building a lead.”
Jackson added 10 rebounds for the Warriors, who were still playing without Jake Morrow.
Dylan Junes scored 15 points for the Fishermen, who were missing players for the holiday break.
“I know (the Fishermen) were a little short-handed as well — seems like they have been missing a guy or two all season long,” McBride said. “I believe this is the first time Warrenton has beat Astoria's varsity in the history of the two programs, so it is significant for us in that sense.”
