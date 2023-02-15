The Knappa boys basketball team cleared its first hurdle on their way to Pendleton, as the Loggers defeated Portland Christian 49-47 in a much tougher than expected Northwest League playoff game Wednesday at Knappa.
Knappa will play for the No. 1 seed Saturday against Mannahouse Academy at a neutral site.
Win or lose, the Loggers will play a first round playoff game next week, with the winner advancing to the state tournament in Pendleton, a trip Knappa has not missed since the 2016-17 season.
After sweeping the league season series by scores of 65-50 and 56-41, the Loggers found themselves trailing 27-26 at halftime.
Tucker Kinder scored six points in Knappa's 12-2 run to open the second half for a seemingly safe 38-29 lead, but the Royals gradually fought their way back.
An 8-0 Portland Christian run late in the fourth quarter cut the Logger lead to 47-45 with 29 seconds left.
Both teams struggled to make the clutch free throws, with Knappa 2-for-6 in the final 29 seconds, while the Royals were 5-of-12 in the last 4:48.
But Portland Christian — with a roster that includes one senior, four sophomores and six freshmen — came just inches away from an upset, as sophomore Sam Fundak’s half-court shot missed off the back of the rim as time expired.
Knappa’s Tucker Kinder poured in a game-high 19 points, while teammate Raymond Ramirez had seven, all in the first half.