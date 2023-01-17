Knappa’s fifth straight win was tougher than expected, but the Loggers still outlasted Nestucca in a Northwest League boys basketball game Monday at Knappa, 64-53.

The Bobcats could not overcome Knappa’s hustling defense, which forced six turnovers on Nestucca’s first seven possessions.

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.