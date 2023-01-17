Knappa’s fifth straight win was tougher than expected, but the Loggers still outlasted Nestucca in a Northwest League boys basketball game Monday at Knappa, 64-53.
The Bobcats could not overcome Knappa’s hustling defense, which forced six turnovers on Nestucca’s first seven possessions.
Nestucca made six 3-pointers, but Knappa had a big advantage at the free throw line, hitting 15-of-23, to Nestucca’s 5-for-10.
Nestucca also could not handle Knappa junior Treven Moreland, who finished with a game-high 28 points for the No. 8-ranked Loggers.
The Bobcats were within 38-32 midway through the third quarter, before a 3-pointer from Knappa’s Nick Rusinovich sparked a 7-0 run to help secure the win.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
