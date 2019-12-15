Mannahouse Christian rallied from a small deficit with six minutes left, then held off Warrenton down the stretch for a 48-39 win Friday night, in a nonleague boys basketball game played at Clatsop Community College.
The Warriors held a 20-19 lead at halftime, before the Lions outscored Warrenton 28-19 in the second half.
Warrenton “played pretty well for most of the game,” said Warrior coach Nate McBride. “We led with six minutes to go, but then trailed by one to three points until about 1:30 left, when we started fouling and trying to trap. They spread out the distance from there.”
Mannahouse Christian — formerly City Christian — “had two really tough guards that we spent most of the game chasing around,” McBride said. “Devin Jackson had a huge game, 20 points and 13 rebounds.”
He added, the Lions “had somewhere between 20-30 second chance points. We really got beaten up on the boards.”
McKinley Faria scored 16 points to lead the Lions, followed by Isaac Johnson with 13.
Warrenton plays this week in the Dayton tournament, opening with Santiam Christian (Thursday, 1:30 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.