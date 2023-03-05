Turnaround was fair play Saturday night in Seaside.
The Marist Catholic Spartans began their season with a loss at Seaside, and the Spartans ended Seaside’s season on the same court.
Marist scored Saturday's biggest upset of the night in the first round of the 4A boys state playoffs, a 56-44 victory over the Gulls.
The No. 11-seed Spartans improved to 14-11 and advance to the state tournament, while the No. 6-seed Gulls finished 19-5 overall.
In a rarity, the Spartans scored the first two points before the clock even started, making two free throws on a technical foul following a pre-game dunk violation on the Gulls.
A 3-pointer by Gavin Scott later in the first quarter helped Marist build a 20-6 lead. Seaside rallied — several times — but could not catch the Spartans.
Three-point baskets in the second quarter by Seaside’s Ruger Thompson and Caleb Langmo brought the Gulls to within 26-20 at halftime. Two more treys in the third by Jordan Westerholm and Langmo still had Seaside within striking distance going into the fourth quarter, 39-31.
But clutch free throws by Cooper Mullens and easy buckets for teammate Kaden Erlenbush helped the Spartans build the lead back to 52-39 with 2:30 remaining.
Mullens led all scorers with 16 points, followed by teammate Kai Holmes with 15.
In his first game back following a hand injury earlier in the season, Izzy Jantes led Seaside with 13 points, while the Spartans held Langmo and Austin Palmer to a combined 11 points.