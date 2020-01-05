The Marist boys basketball team accomplished one of the toughest tasks in Oregon high school sports Friday night — the Spartans defeated Seaside on the Gulls' home floor.
Despite the No. 2 ranking for Marist, when you beat a team that's won its last 27 games at home and hasn't lost on its home floor in over two years (and 43-1 over the last four years) — it's considered an upset.
Seaside held a brief lead in the first quarter, before the Spartans grabbed a 12-11 advantage late in the quarter and never gave it up in a 63-54 win over the No. 3-ranked Gulls.
Marist overcame foul trouble and a big disadvantage at the free throw line, where Seaside finished 17-of-24. The Spartans were just 2-for-5 until the final two minutes of the game, when the Gulls were forced to foul.
Six-foot-4 forward Ben Morehouse scored 20 points to lead Marist, while 6-4 Luke Eagen added 18 and 6-2 Alec Vendetti scored 16 before fouling out. All three players are juniors.
Seaside senior Ryan Hague poured in a game-high 23 and Beau Johnson added 14, including a 3-pointer and a layup early in the third quarter that helped the Gulls rally from a 30-23 deficit to tie the game at 33-33.
From there, the Spartans finished the quarter with a 15-4 run.
A barrage of 3-point baskets by Morehouse and Eagen helped Marist build a 56-47 lead midway through the fourth, and the Spartans made just enough free throws in the final 2:27 to hold off Seaside, which had not lost at home since Dec. 16, 2017.
Seaside returns to action for another tough nonleague contest, Tuesday at Dayton, ranked No. 2 at the 3A level.
A bright spot for the Gulls — in the junior varsity game, Seaside rallied from a 22-point deficit in the second half to defeat Marist in overtime.
Cash Corder hit a long 3-pointer with one second left in regulation to tie the game.
