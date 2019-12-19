SEASIDE — A bunch of untimely turnovers by Astoria, and some timely free throws for Montesano made the difference Thursday, in a first round boys game of the Seaside Holiday Classic.
The Fishermen finished with 27 turnovers, while the Bulldogs connected on 17-of-23 free throws on their way to a 57-51 win over Astoria.
Montesano was on the verge of breaking the game wide open midway through the second quarter, holding a 30-17 lead.
That's when Astoria's Dylan Junes scored on a layup, Xander Marincovich followed with a 3-pointer and Isaac Brockman converted a three-point play to spark a 19-8 run for the Fishermen.
A jumper by Marincovich to open the fourth period had Astoria within 38-36, but that's as close as the Fishermen would get.
Braden Dohrmann connected on a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs, while Montesano was 8-for-12 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter (6-of-8 in the final 2:51) to help secure the win.
The Fishermen could not take advantage of numerous offensive rebounds, but still finished 20-of-49 from the field. Marincovich had 20 points to lead all scorers, with Brockman adding 12 and Colton McMaster scoring 10 for Astoria.
Wesley Bjornsgard had 12 points for Montesano.
