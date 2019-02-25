The Naselle boys basketball team heads to the WIAA state basketball tournament in Spokane, Washington this week with six players on their squad who have earned Columbia Valley all-league recognition.

Leading the Comets will be league Coach of the Year Brian Macy, and senior captain Jacob Eaton, the league's Player of the Year.

Naselle senior Antonio Nolan and junior Ethan Lindstrom were named first-team selections, along with Eaton. Senior Cole Dorman and junior Corey Gregory were selected to the second team, and sophomore Kolby Glenn earned honorable mention.

The Comets lost a playoff game 57-39 Saturday against No. 1-ranked Sunnyside Christian competing for a first-round bye. Both teams had already qualified for the 1B Hardwood Classic Tournament. Naselle plays Garfield-Palouse at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Columbia Valley League

Player of the Year: Jacob Eaton, Naselle

Coach of the Year: Brian Macy, Naselle

First Team

Jacob Eaton, Sr., Naselle

Daniel Kogler, Sr., Firm Foundation

Ethan Lindstrom, Jr., Naselle

Antonio Nolan, Sr., Naselle

Ryan Ransom, Jr., Three Rivers

Wyatt Richards, Jr., Three Rivers

Second Team

Evan Baker, Sr., Firm Foundation

Cole Dorman, Sr., Naselle

Corey Gregory, Jr., Naselle

Jaden Moore, Sr., Three Rivers

Juan Ramirez, Jr., Washington School/Deaf

Honorable Mention

Kolby Glenn, So., Naselle

Nick Heinrich, Sr., Concordia

August Helmes, Sr., Firm Foundation

Jose Ramirez, Jr., Washington School/Deaf

Simon Rommel, Fr., Firm Foundation

Casey Shearer, Sr., Concordia

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.