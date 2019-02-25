The Naselle boys basketball team heads to the WIAA state basketball tournament in Spokane, Washington this week with six players on their squad who have earned Columbia Valley all-league recognition.
Leading the Comets will be league Coach of the Year Brian Macy, and senior captain Jacob Eaton, the league's Player of the Year.
Naselle senior Antonio Nolan and junior Ethan Lindstrom were named first-team selections, along with Eaton. Senior Cole Dorman and junior Corey Gregory were selected to the second team, and sophomore Kolby Glenn earned honorable mention.
The Comets lost a playoff game 57-39 Saturday against No. 1-ranked Sunnyside Christian competing for a first-round bye. Both teams had already qualified for the 1B Hardwood Classic Tournament. Naselle plays Garfield-Palouse at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Columbia Valley League
Player of the Year: Jacob Eaton, Naselle
Coach of the Year: Brian Macy, Naselle
First Team
Jacob Eaton, Sr., Naselle
Daniel Kogler, Sr., Firm Foundation
Ethan Lindstrom, Jr., Naselle
Antonio Nolan, Sr., Naselle
Ryan Ransom, Jr., Three Rivers
Wyatt Richards, Jr., Three Rivers
Second Team
Evan Baker, Sr., Firm Foundation
Cole Dorman, Sr., Naselle
Corey Gregory, Jr., Naselle
Jaden Moore, Sr., Three Rivers
Juan Ramirez, Jr., Washington School/Deaf
Honorable Mention
Kolby Glenn, So., Naselle
Nick Heinrich, Sr., Concordia
August Helmes, Sr., Firm Foundation
Jose Ramirez, Jr., Washington School/Deaf
Simon Rommel, Fr., Firm Foundation
Casey Shearer, Sr., Concordia
