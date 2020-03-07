SPOKANE, Wash. — Naselle brought home the third-place trophy from the WIAA state basketball championships Saturday.
The Comets beat Lummi Nation 70-41 in the consolation final after a 62-56 loss to Odessa in a closely contested semifinal Friday.
Three-point accuracy by the Comets meant that they were never behind and some lapses by the Backhawks meant the score stretched further and further ahead as the game progressed.
The first quarter saw the Comets in front 17-9, thanks to threes from Chase Haataia, Ethan Lindstrom and Kolby Glenn. Corey Gregory proved strong throughout, grabbing defensive rebounds when the Lummi team missed the hoop and Jimmy Strange showed his defensive mettle, too, sparking swift counter attacks.
Glenn and Warren Wirkkala added threes and Strange forced his way through the defense to score from close in. The half ended with Haataia tossing in another three to make it 35-18.
After the break, Naselle took its chances and Lummi didn’t. Strange was stopped on the way to the basket, but a short pass to Gregory added two more points. Glenn was fouled on a scoring layup then nailed the free throw. Haataia added back-to-back scores as the margin stretched to 53-24.
With the score at 63-27 and 4 1/2 minutes remaining, head coach Bill Olsen subbed out his starters to generous applause. As the game waned, Caleb Haataia’s two three pointers and fellow senior Monte Schell’s score had the bench and fans on their feet.
Glenn had led the way with 17 points, Chase Haataia had 14 and Gregory 10.
An ecstatic Olsen said the Comets’ season-long work on defense sparked the win, with the team stepping up offensively when it mattered. “The kids played with a lot of confidence and relaxed,” he said. “We practice defense 20 minutes a day, it’s our first thing, After our stretch and warm-ups, we go straight to defense for 20 minutes.
All that work every day paid off today.”
Pacific County’s two other teams had a tough time at state. Naselle girls were eliminated 53-26 by Curlew and 2B Ilwaco girls lost their games, 50-37 to Northwest Christian Colbert and 66-45 to Columbia Burbank.
Odessa, again
Enjoying a first-round bye, Naselle began the tournament with an overtime win over Muckelshoot 57-50, then fell to Odessa, a multiple sport rival.
New head coach Olsen was recruited after a stellar career at neighboring Wahkiakum. Instead of the clichéed “one game at a time” approach, Olsen’s first words on meeting his squad were to whet their appetites for contesting the state championship final.
That dream ended Friday at the hands of Odessa, whose players had defeated Naselle in the 1B state football championship game in December.
The Tigers had more success finding the basket early on and led 22-15 in the first quarter, although Lindstrom contributed two three-pointers. Strange scored after a teammate stole the ball under the Odessa basket and Gregory raced the length of the court to add two more points.
The second quarter saw Lindstrom and Wirkkala adding treys then Glenn patiently playing with the ball before tossing it in the hoop to put the Comets ahead 29-27 for the only time in the game.
The Tigers replied with two threes of their own before Lindstrom powered to the hoop then tossed it back to Gregory who added a three from the corner.
At half-time the scores were 35-32 in Odessa’s favor and the Tigers stretched the margin to nine points three times in the third, which ended 51-42.
As the intensity level in the packed stadium rose, Caleb Haataia and Gregory each scored from long range and Haataia added two with a layup that followed a twisting move that confounded a defender.
As time lapsed, Glenn lobbed in a three to bring the scores to 55-53 with 4:31 remaining. Odessa tried to play keep-away to burn the clock, but Naselle had several possessions. Lindstrom missed then scored from the line, Glenn tossed in a basket to bring the margin to 59-56, but as the seconds counted down, Odessa went to the line. The Tiger player scored the first, missed the second, but gained possession and threw the ball into the hoop for the win.
As the disconsolate Naselle players gathered by the bench, coach Olsen was firm. “We are going to bounce back from this game!” he roared.
Later, he commended Lindstrom, who was high scorer with 16 points with Glenn and Gregory each scoring 13. He praised Lindstrom for his defensive work, keeping Odessa’s Ryan Moffet to just six points. The star senior averages 28 per game.
“To do what he did is almost impossible” he said. “He played him perfectly, he played off of him just enough and had his arms out to deny the ball so well that Moffet didn’t even want the ball.”
Regrettably for the Comets, four other Tiger players stepped up, all scoring in double figures.
“Had we made a couple of extra shots, it would have been a different story,” the coach said. “We got beaten by a better team. Hopefully we were a formidable opponent that they will remember along the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.