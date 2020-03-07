Coaches and members of the Naselle boys basketball team pose with their third--place trophy at the Spokane Arena. The team beat Muckelshoot 57-50, lost to Odessa 62-56 and defeated Lummi 70-41 Saturday to earn the trophy under new coach Bill Olsen, pictured far left. All smiles are, left to right, Chase Haataia, scorekeeper Erin Glenn, Kolby Glenn, assistant coach Tucker Glenn, Jack Ruch, Joey Strange, sponsor Les Schwab representative Frank Burns, Jimmy Strange, Warren Wirkkala, Monte Schell with trophy, Corey Gregory, Ethan Lindstrom, Clay Bergeson, Kolten Lindstrom, Caleb Haataia, manager Jason Harman, assistant coaches Rob Baker and AJ Smith, with son Peyton, 6, manager.