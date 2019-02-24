ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Naselle boys basketball team hit a temporary roadblock on the road to the WIAA state championships Saturday.
The Comets lost a 1B regional playoff against Sunnyside Christian 57-39. The No. 1-ranked Knights (22-1) earned a first-round bye at state, which starts Wednesday in Spokane.
Naselle, fresh from an 82-49 playoff win over Taholah and an 80-40 win over Mary M. Knight, already had earned its place at state. Coach Brian Macy’s team travels to the Hardwood Classic with a 17-6 record and will play Garfield-Palouse 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Naselle senior Antonio Nolan went down with a leg injury in the second minute and took no further part in the game. His replacement, junior Corey Gregory, came onto the court and immediately opened the scoring with a three-pointer, but it was the only time Naselle was ahead.
Senior Jacob Eaton scored nine points and sophomore Jimmy Strange had eight. The Knights had four players score in double figures.
