SPOKANE, Wash. — Naselle boys lived to play another day. But, it sure was a close one.
As west-side teams tumbled out of the 1B state championship first round, the Comets encountered a formidable obstacle in Garfield-Palouse.
The Vikings threatened to pillage Naselle's state hopes, but were foiled by a halftime pep talk from Coach Brian Macy that was simplicity itself.
The Comets won 54-51 and advanced to the second round, where they will face Almira-Coulee-Hartline 9 p.m. Thursday
“It was a pretty hard-fought game,” said Macy, a master of understatement. He acknowledged the first quarter was somewhat shaky. “We settled down in the second quarter and then at halftime I told them to get some offense going. Jimmy (Strange) and Ethan (Lindstrom) did well to spark the momentum.”
Naselle had opened the scoring then had some jitters, allowing Garfield to drive to the basket multiple times to lead 18-12.
Corey Gregory helped peg back the deficit by stealing the ball and taking it all the way down the court for an easy score. Jacob Eaton got into gear with some solid work in the middle and Antonio Nolan, who left the regional playoff Saturday with an early ankle injury, came off the bench and injected some additional enthusiasm into the Naselle offense.
Halftime saw the Comets trailing 23-20, but readjustments by Macy paid off. Juniors Lindstrom and Gregory kicked up their intensity, with Lindstrom driving to the basket, scoring despite being fouled, and sinking the free throw to tie the score.
Gregory added a sweet 3-pointer and so did sophomore Strange to tie the score again after the lead shifted toward the Vikings. Eaton put the Comets ahead and quick-acting Cole Dorman grabbed a rebound and tossed it in.
Gregory’s next 3-pointer gave Naselle its biggest lead at 39-29, but the game was far from safe. Garfield fought back with its beefy-but-quick players, causing issues for Comet defenders, on one play snagging rebounds three times from the hands of Naselle players and eventually scoring. Sophomore Colby Glenn scored as the third quarter ended to put Naselle ahead 41-35.
The next eight minutes could properly be called intense. Garfield scored, Naselle missed on the next attack, although Lindstrom later scored twice, combining nicely with Eaton on the second play. Fouls and free throws played the next big part in the unscripted drama as Garfield went to the line and missed, then returned to sink two to lead 51-50 with 1:04 remaining.
The clock appeared to be Naselle’s enemy, but with 53 seconds remaining, Glenn nailed a 3-pointer and Lindstrom was fouled going for the basket and sank a free throw as the Comets hung on to win.
Lindstrom ended the night with 16 points, Gregory with 18. Macy also commended Gregory for his defensive work trying to shut down Garfield’s 6-2 junior talent Blake Jones.
The coach knows his team will have a similar challenge against Almira-Coulee-Hartline. The Warriors are 19-4 and their 6-1 star senior is none other than Maguire Isaak, whose stellar quarterbacking talents ended Naselle’s football season in the playoffs last fall.
“We will have to find a way to cope with him,” Macy smiled.
