SPOKANE, Wash. — The Naselle boys stormed into the semifinals of the WIAA 1B state tournament with a come-from-behind performance that forced overtime and resulted in a 57-50 win Thursday.
Muckleshoot Tribal School put on an early clinic of accurate passing to remain in the lead throughout the contest. But Naselle tied the game with just seconds remaining, then moved ahead through the extra four minutes.
The victory advances Naselle to the semifinals, 3:45 p.m. Friday against No. 1-ranked Odessa which beat eastern Washington neighbors Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 42-39.
Although the first quarter ended 13-11 in the Kings’ favor, by halftime they were ahead 25-19. They were looking comfortable in the third, extending the lead to 37-28 with 90 seconds remaining.
Senior Ethan Lindstrom went to the line and sank both shots to steady the ship, but there was still a seven-point margin as the final quarter began.
The scoring went back and forth as time faded. Kolby Glenn intercepted a pass to set up a good scoring chance and fellow junior Jimmy Strange was again in action, constantly fighting for the ball.
With the scores at 44-42, the Naselle band started playing the Beach Boys’ “Barbara Ann,” but the Comets weren’t surfing yet. Muckleshoot extended its lead then tried to burn off the clock with cross-court passes, but the Naselle boys were having none of it. Gregory missed a three then stole the ball. Warren Wirkkala tried for another three, missed then was fouled.
It proved the pivotal moment.
Calmly the junior bounced the ball a couple of times and scored a point. 43-47.
Calmly the junior bounced the ball a couple of times again and scored another point. 44-47.
Naselle was within three points with 38 seconds left.
Enter Gregory. The tussle-haired 6-2 senior nailed a three-pointer. 47-47. It wasn’t nonchalant; but it wasn’t rushed, either.
The Comets bench, cheer squad, band and fans were bouncing up and down. But it was not over. The Kings had the ball and one last chance.
They missed.
Overtime would credit any highlight reel. Glenn hit a couple of free throws, Muckleshoot missed then scored to tie. Lindstrom fought his way through a crowd of players to score. Muckleshoot missed. And then up stepped Gregory with another three to make it 54-49.
A time out set up the 1:19 remaining. Muckleshoot hit a free throw, but hardworking Strange stole the ball to set up another move, but missed his free throw. On the next foul, Wirkkala added a free throw and Lindstrom made one final basket to put the result beyond doubt.
Gregory walked off court with 24 points to his name; Lindstrom had 16.
Head coach Bill Olsen was quick to credit his opponents before analyzing the Comets’ win. “I think Muckleshoot Tribal outplayed us,” the coach said. “They ran their sets really well and got us off balance. We have not seen a man-to-man defense since December. It took us out of our ‘sync’ a bit.”
Naselle’s earlier playoff win to earn a bye was sparked by Glenn, a 5-8 junior. Olsen commended his effort, but conceded he had an off game on offense. But the others stepped up, notably Gregory and Lindstrom.
“This team is amazing,” Olsen said. “The commitment to each other and making plays for each other.” As the scores went against them, the players maintained their confidence, he said.
“You didn’t see any one guy of ours hang his head. This team is amazing as far as its attitude is concerned.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.