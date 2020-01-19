Just two days after beating Columbia Christian, the No. 1-ranked Knappa Loggers lost their first game of the season, as Nestucca scored the major upset of the night in 2A boys basketball with a 55-53 win, Friday in Cloverdale.
The Bobcats led 13-10 after one quarter, before the Loggers rallied and held a 29-24 halftime advantage.
Knappa maintained a 41-36 lead midway through the third period, before Nestucca closed to within 46-43 to start the fourth.
The 'Cats continued their momentum swing into the final period, tying the game at 50-50 with four minutes left.
Nestucca grabbed a 53-50 advantage with 2:38 remaining, and still led 55-53 into the final seconds. Unlike Wednesday's win over the Knights, the Loggers were unable to come up with a game-winner, suffering a turnover with two seconds left.
“Credit to Nestucca,” said Knappa coach Paul Isom. “They played a great game. They brought a ton of energy and intensity, and just got more and more confident the later the game got."
Knappa dropped to No. 3 in the rankings, but still holds on to first place atop the Northwest League standings at 7-1. The Loggers host Gaston (1-4) Thursday, followed by road games at Vernonia (2-5) and Portland Christian (2-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.