Astoria finished the game on a 19-6 run, but it wasn’t enough to catch North Marion, which held off a furious Fishermen rally to win the boys’ championship game of the Vince Dulcich Tournament, 59-53.

Astoria rallied from a 53-34 deficit midway through the fourth quarter, and nearly caught North Marion at the end, before the No. 6-ranked Huskies held on for the win.

