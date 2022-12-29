Astoria finished the game on a 19-6 run, but it wasn’t enough to catch North Marion, which held off a furious Fishermen rally to win the boys’ championship game of the Vince Dulcich Tournament, 59-53.
Astoria rallied from a 53-34 deficit midway through the fourth quarter, and nearly caught North Marion at the end, before the No. 6-ranked Huskies held on for the win.
North Marion’s Carter Reilly scored 22 points, while Astoria’s Niko Boudreau poured in nine fourth quarter points to lead the Fishermen comeback.
After opening the tournament with a 40-point over 2A Clatskanie, the Fishermen scored a 59-51 win Wednesday over Estacada.
