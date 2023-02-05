In the 3A boys basketball on Friday night, Warrenton rallied from a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but Neah-Kah-Nie outscored the Warriors 9-6 in overtime for a 55-52 win at Warrenton.

Warrenton senior Hunter Xochipiltecatl led the Warriors’ comeback, scoring 14 of his 21 points in the second half.

