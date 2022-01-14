Two of the top three ranked teams in the latest 4A boys basketball coaches poll met at a neutral site Wednesday night, and No. 3-ranked Marshfield got the best of No. 2-ranked Seaside, 60-50. The contest was held at Toledo.

The two teams could meet again at another neutral site, such as March 12 in Forest Grove with a state championship on the line.

The Pirates scored the win Wednesday, rallying from an 11-point deficit in the first half.

The Gulls were on fire from the 3-point line early on, hitting five of their first eight 3-pointers. Led by Carson Kawasoe's three treys, Seaside was 6-for-13 from the arc in the first half, better than the Pirates were from the free throw line (4-of-12).

Yet Marshfield still found itself trailing just 26-24 at halftime.

The Gulls could not maintain their pace in the second half, as Seaside made just two of their 12 3-point attempts, while Marshfield opened the third quarter with a quick 13-4 run.

A bank shot by Dominic Montiel gave the Pirates a 37-30 advantage, a 3-pointer from Montiel made it 40-31, and Montiel highlighted the quarter by inbounding the ball off the back of a Seaside defender, scoring, drawing a foul and completing a three-point play for a 43-36 lead after three quarters.

A 3-pointer by Seaside's Ever Sibony had the Gulls within 49-44 with just over three minutes left, but the Pirates finally started sinking their free throws, where they finished 18-for-31, to Seaside's 5-for-8.

Sibony led the Gulls with 24 points, 17 in the second half. Kawasoe had 11 before fouling out. Montiel and Pierce Davidson each had 20 points for the Pirates.

