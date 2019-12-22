After opening the Dayton Tournament with an overtime win over No. 1-ranked Santiam Christian last Thursday, the Warrenton Warriors went 0-for-2 the next two days.
Western Christian — the No. 1-ranked team at the 2A level — pounded Warrenton 72-38 Friday, and Pleasant Hill edged the Warriors 42-40 in a consolation game Saturday afternoon.
Warrenton coach Nate McBride said of undefeated Western Christian (8-0), “they are on another level. I think they could win 4A title. Them and Seaside would be fun to watch, they play very similar. Western is a little more agressive and (6-foot-4 senior Payton) Richardson is a legit stud.”
Devin Jackson scored 17 points, but “they overwhelmed us early and often in the full court press,” McBride said. “Payton Richardson (signed with Seattle-Pacific) is probably the best player, 4A down. In the tournament they won by 31, 34, and beat No. 4-ranked Dayton by 37 in the championship game.”
In Saturday's game against Pleasant Hill, Jackson again led the Warriors with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Austin Little chipped in 10, and Jake Morrow had nine.
The teams were tied 17-17 tie at halftime. Warrenton took a brief lead in the second half before the Billies rallied to take an eight-point lead.
Warrenton tied it at 38-38, and — trailing 42-40 — Little had a steal with 25 seconds left that set up a 3-pointer for Jackson as time expired, but the shot rimmed around and out.
“They were a very solid team and executed well,” McBride said of the Billies. “They finished fifth last year and returned an all-state player. It was a tough loss for us, but the kids battled and competed all weekend long in a tough tournament. They weren't discouraged by how tough Western was the night before and showed up to play.”
