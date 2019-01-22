Rainier won a crucial Coastal League Range boys basketball game Tuesday night, slipping past visiting Warrenton, 51-44.
The Columbians remain atop the league standings at 6-1, a half-game ahead of Clatskanie (5-1), while the Warriors drop to 4-4.
The game was even closer than the score indicated, as Warrenton trailed just 45-44 with 1:20 remaining, when the Columbians were able to make free throws to secure the win.
A “great game tonight,” said Warrenton coach Nate McBride. “We led early. (The Columbians) had a good run in the second quarter. Conner Rea hit back-to-back 3's and a tough pull-up jumper to take a lead 24-19 at half.”
Rainier pushed the lead to seven in the third quarter, “and then we clawed our way back in,” he said.
Warrenton's Dalton Knight hit a half-court shot to end the third quarter, pulling the Warriors to within 37-34.
Austin Little added a 3-pointer to actually put Warrenton in front, 42-39, midway through the fourth quarter. The Warriors held the lead for several minutes before the Columbians grabbed the lead for good at 45-44.
Devin Jackson scored 14 points for the Warriors, and shut down Rainier's Easton Crape, who finished with just six points.
Warrenton could be the favorite when the two teams meet for the third time Feb. 8, for Senior Night at Warrenton.
“It could be a big game standings-wise for both of us,” McBride said. “We're working hard to finish third, and Clatskanie and them will battle it out for first.”
