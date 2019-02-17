With just one win in their final seven games, it was a rough finish to the 2018-19 season for the Warrenton boys basketball team.
Still, despite their 50-24 loss Saturday night at Rainier, the Warriors finished with a winning record (13-12) and ranked 20th out of 35 teams at the 3A level.
The Warriors picked a bad night to score their season-low in points, as the Columbians held Warrenton's Dalton Knight scoreless, after the Warriors' senior came in averaging 18 points per game.
Rainier's Conner Rea led all scorers with 14 points, followed by teammates Easton Crape, Joey Tripp and Kenny Tripp, all with nine points each.
Ayden Stephens scored nine to lead Warrenton, which was outscored 27-11 over the second and third quarters.
