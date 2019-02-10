Rainier erupted for 35 points in the fourth quarter Friday night at Warrenton, where the Columbians overcame a huge deficit to score a 63-60 win over the Warriors in a Coastal Range League boys basketball game.
Sparked by a 17-3 second quarter, the Warriors held a 46-28 lead over the first-place Columbians, heading into the final period.
But Rainier caught fire in the fourth, as Kenny Tripp — scoreless over the first three quarters — scored 15 in the final eight minutes. Teammate Devion Godfrey scored off a steal for the go-ahead basket, and Tripp added a pair of free throws for the final margin, off-setting a 29-point night for Warrenton senior Dalton Knight.
It was the fifth straight loss for the Warriors, who clinched a playoff spot. Clatskanie's win over Willamina secured third place for Warrenton (4-8) in the Coastal Range League standings.
The third-place Warriors will host fourth-place Willamina in a league playoff game Wednesday, time to be announced.
