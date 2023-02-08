Scappoose senior Chase Olsen connected on a short jump shot in the lane with eight seconds, giving the Indians a 50-48 win over visiting Astoria in a Cowapa League boys basketball game Tuesday night.

The Fishermen overcame a 6-0 deficit at the start, with a pair of 3-pointers by Merrick Benesch and additional treys from Judd Field and Beck Olson leading to a 19-12 lead.

