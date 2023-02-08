Scappoose senior Chase Olsen connected on a short jump shot in the lane with eight seconds, giving the Indians a 50-48 win over visiting Astoria in a Cowapa League boys basketball game Tuesday night.
The Fishermen overcame a 6-0 deficit at the start, with a pair of 3-pointers by Merrick Benesch and additional treys from Judd Field and Beck Olson leading to a 19-12 lead.
Astoria maintained the lead throughout the third quarter, before Scappoose tied the game at 36-36, and Griffin Elliott gave the Indians a 39-36 advantage on a 3-point shot.
Trailing 48-43, Astoria managed to tie the game on a layup by Kanon Huber and another 3-pointer from Benesch.
The teams exchanged turnovers in the final 20 seconds, before Olsen connected on the eventual game-winner. Astoria missed a chance to tie the game as time expired.
