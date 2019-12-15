The Astoria boys basketball team played their best game of the season so far, but unfortunately the Fishermen came up short in overtime Friday night.
Scappoose outscored Astoria 14-8 in the fifth quarter, and left the Brick House with a 62-56 overtime victory over the Fishermen.
“We had some chances to win it in regulation, then we missed some free throws (3-for-7) in overtime … but I still feel good about how we played,” said Astoria coach Kevin Goin. “We scored a lot more than we have been, we moved the ball well and we had a better defensive effort.”
The former Cowapa League rivals of the Fishermen, now playing at the class 5A level, overcame a rough fourth quarter then won a free throw shooting contest in the overtime session to escape with the win.
Scappoose was 7-for-12 in the final period, while Astoria lost Ryan Stenblom and Michael Moore to fouls in the final two minutes.
The Indians had three players in double figures, led by Kyle Negelspach with 18, Jake Boyle with 16 and Luke McNabb with 11.
Astoria's Xander Marincovich led all scorers with 21, while Dylan Junes chipped in 14 for the Fishermen.
Astoria opens play Thursday morning (11:30 a.m.) against Montesano in the annual Seaside Holiday Classic.
