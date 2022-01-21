Valley Catholic had the toughest assignment in Cowapa League boys basketball Wednesday night, as the Valiants hosted the Cowapa's top team in a league opener in Beaverton.

With a 78-47 win, the No. 6-ranked Seaside Gulls made it look easy, building a big lead right from the start against the Valiants, who fall to 3-10 overall.

Seaside has bounced back from a 10-point loss to Marshfield last week with consecutive wins over North Marion and Valley Catholic.

