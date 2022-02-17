Seaside bounced back from a 32-point performance at Banks on Wednesday, with a 63-point effort Thursday night at the Brick House, where the Gulls closed the regular season with a 63-34 boys basketball win over Astoria.
Coupled with a Banks victory over Tillamook (68-30), Seaside's win sets up a tie-breaker for the Cowapa League's No. 1 seed to state between the Gulls and Braves. For the third time in four years, Banks and Seaside will meet on a Saturday night (7 p.m.) at Tillamook High School. Both will likely host first round state playoff games.
Despite the loss, Thursday's result worked out just fine for the Fishermen.
The Saturday tie-breaker between Banks and Seaside canceled a league playoff between fourth place Tillamook and third place Astoria, with the Fishermen automatically locking up the No. 3 seed to the play-in qualifier — which Astoria will likely host.
As for Thursday's game, the Gulls had all the points they would need by halftime, leading 36-17.
Seaside connected on 8-of-11 3-pointers in the first half, three apiece from Cash Corder and Conner Langmo, and two from Ever Sibony.
The big three combined for 48 points, led by Corder with 17, followed by Langmo (16) and Sibony (15). The Gulls finished the first half on a 16-0 run.
A lengthy halftime show seemed to cool the Gulls off to start the third quarter, in which Astoria opened with a 9-2 run.
But Sibony hit a 3-pointer to get Seaside back on track, Carson Kawasoe added a trey, and the Gulls — with another 16-0 run — turned a 41-28 lead into a 57-28 advantage early in the fourth.
Colton McMaster led Astoria with 10 points.
Warrenton 56, Rainier 47
Despite losing twice to Willamina in the regular season, the Warrenton boys basketball team will get one more shot at the Bulldogs, this time for the Coastal Range League's No. 1 seed to the state playoffs.
The Warriors earned their spot in the league championship with a 56-47 overtime victory against Rainier Thursday night, Warrenton's third win of the season (and second nine-point win vs. Rainier in the last week) over the Columbians.