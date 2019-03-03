The “Three-peat Special” is right on schedule.
The Seaside Gulls are back in the final eight for the fourth straight season, following a 53-42 win Saturday night over Sisters in a first round game of the 4A boys basketball state playoffs.
Seaside is seeking its third straight state championship, and fourth straight appearance in the championship game.
Ryan Hague scored 24 points and a less-than-100 percent Chase Januik added 18 for the Gulls, who outscored the Outlaws in every quarter.
Seaside will face North Marion in a quarterfinal game Thursday at 8:15 p.m., at Pacific University. The winner will play Henley or Stayton in the semifinals, Friday at 3:15 p.m. at Forest Grove High School.
Sisters was facing a near-impossible task against the Gulls, whose seniors have lost just one home game in four years.
Still, “it took us a while to get our legs back,” from a long break, said Seaside coach Bill Westerholm, whose team had not played since Feb. 16.
In addition, “Chase was out of school all last week due to sickness,” he said. “He was probably working on about 70 percent and really left it on the court. Sisters is a well-coached team that threw the kitchen sink at us, and we responded pretty dang well.”
Hague was 11-for-13 from the field to lead the Gulls, who were 21-of-50, and had just one turnover.
“We did a great job of getting (Hague) the ball in his spots,” Westerholm said.
Meanwhile, the coach's son, Payton Westerholm, finished with seven points, eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals in his final home game.
