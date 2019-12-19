For the last three years, Newport vs. Seaside was the boys championship game of the annual Seaside Holiday Classic.
This season, the Cubs and the Gulls met in a first round game of the Classic, with Seaside posting an easy 61-48 win over Newport.
The heavy favorites to make the championship game for the sixth year in a row, the Gulls snapped a 36-36 tie in the third quarter with a 17-3 run to put the game away.
Ryan Hague, Stephen Snyder and Everest Sibony all knocked down 3-pointers during the decisive run.
Sndyer led a trio of players in double figures with 18, followed by Hague with 11 and Brayden Johnson with 10. Sibony and Beau Johnson scored eight points each.
Seaside has won the boys' championship of the Holiday Classic three times in the last five years.
