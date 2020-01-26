The Gulls were back to playing like the Gulls Friday night at home, where Seaside destroyed Valley Catholic 77-25 in Cowapa League boys basketball action.
Two teams that met in the state championship game two of the last three years were set to battle, but the Valiants never quite showed up Friday, as Seaside held a 40-7 lead midway through the second quarter.
Brayden Johnson scored 27 of his game-high 29 points in the first half, while Beau Johnson added 14 as the only two Seaside players to score in double figures.
Seaside has a week off before hosting Tillamook next Friday.
