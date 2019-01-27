The Seaside boys basketball team prepared for Tuesday's showdown with Banks with a 72-54 win Friday night at Tillamook.
Seaside's Beau Johnson led four players in double figures with 18 points. Ryan Hague added 15 points, followed by Chase Januik with 13 and Brayden Johnson with 10.
The Gulls were 12-of-18 at the free throw line, to Tillamook's 4-for-9.
Banks is currently ranked No. 1 in the OSAA RPI poll, while the Gulls are the No. 1-ranked team in the 4A coaches poll.
