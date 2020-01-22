The outcomes were never really in doubt for Tuesday night's Clatsop Clash basketball doubleheader at Astoria.
With the difference in records and rankings, the No. 3-ranked Seaside boys were heavily favored to beat Astoria, while the second-ranked Lady Fishermen are heavily-favored to beat just about anybody in 4A girls basketball.
Both games turned out as predicted, as the Gulls defeated Astoria 61-53 in the boys game, and the Astoria girls topped Seaside 58-26 in game two.
If anything, the boys' game provided some scores that no one expected to see — not with the Gulls fresh off an 80-50 win over No. 1-ranked North Marion just four days earlier.
Just seconds into the second quarter of the Cowapa League opener for both teams, Astoria held a 20-8 lead over Seaside.
The Fishermen turned an early 3-2 advantage into a 16-2 lead, with an offensive rebound basket by Dylan Junes capping a 13-0 run.
After Astoria's lead reached 20-8, the Gulls reeled off 17 unanswered points to take the lead for good, 25-20.
Still, the Gulls looked nothing like they did in their win over North Marion.
Seaside was just 3-for-15 from the field in the first quarter, and finished 24-of-58 (2-for-17 from the 3-point line), while Brayden Johnson — who scored 34 in the victory over the Huskies — was held to just four points in Tuesday's win.
“I was real happy with the way we played,” said Astoria coach Kevin Goin, whose team is finally approaching 100% healthy, although “Ryan Stenblom was sick as a dog. But he played and had a heck of a game defensively.”
The offense — or nearly all of it for the Fishermen — came from Colton McMaster, as the 6-foot-2 sophomore poured in a game-high 35 points, 14 in the fourth quarter.
“(McMaster) did a great job in the post,” Goin said. “He's done a great job all season, and the guys are feeling comfortable in getting him the ball.”
After Seaside's 17-0 run in the first half, the Fishermen never allowed the Gulls to pull away, as they did against North Marion.
Back-to-back three-point plays by McMaster midway through the fourth quarter, followed by a McMaster breakaway score, had Astoria within 50-47 with just over three minutes left.
But Seaside took advantage of a few untimely Fishermen turnovers, Everest Sibony connected on the Gulls' second 3-pointer of the night, and Seaside finally made some free throws in the closing minute to lock up the win.
“Seaside did a nice job, too,” Goin said. “They kept their composure, and Ryan Hague had an outstanding game,” with a team-high 26 points. Stephen Snyder added 15, as the Johnson's (Beau and Brayden) were held to a combined five points, with Beau fouling out late in the game. Sibony had nine key points off the bench.
For Astoria, Stenblom fouled in the final minute.
Neither team shot well from the free throw line, with Astoria 8-for-18 and Seaside 11-of-24.
Astoria's tough week continues Friday against Banks (followed by four straight games on the road), while Seaside hosts Valley Catholic on Friday.
