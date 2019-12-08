Seaside bounced back from an opening night loss last Wednesday with a 57-53 win over Stayton in a nonleague boys basketball game Friday at Seaside.
The game wasn't nearly as close as the final score, as the Gulls held a 39-25 lead midway through the third quarter, before the Eagles made a late run in the fourth.
Seaside's Brayden Johnson scored 11 of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter, but the senior found himself on the bench with three fouls early in the second period.
And that kept the Eagles close for the remainder of the first half, which ended with the Gulls holding a slim 24-19 lead.
Stayton scored the first two points of the third quarter, but Johnson and Stephen Snyder went on a scoring rampage from there, outscoring the Eagles 15-4 in a decisive run.
While Johnson scored most of his points in the first eight minutes of the game, Snyder scored most of his in the final 16. Snyder finished with 17 points after scoring just two in the first half.
Back-to-back 3-point baskets by Stayton's Logan Classen and Malachi Muhic helped the Eagles close to within 53-48 with 1:48 remaining, before Snyder put the game away at the free throw line.
