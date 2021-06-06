Seaside's junior combination of Cash Corder and Conner Langmo scored 11 points apiece, leading the Gulls to a 46-35 nonleague boys basketball win Saturday afternoon at Warrenton.
Dawson Little led the Warriors with 15 points, while both teams struggled from the field in the low-scoring contest.
The teams missed a combined 39 3-pointers in the game, 20 by the Gulls.
Seaside junior Ever Sibony made a trio of 3-pointers for his nine points, while freshman Ruger Thompson's turnaround trey at the buzzer to end the first half gave the Gulls a 24-13 halftime lead.
Little connected from long range to bring the Warriors back to within seven points midway through the third quarter, and teammate Elijah Whitsett beat the buzzer to end the third period to bring Warrenton within 35-29.
The Gulls answered with 3-pointers by Sibony and Tanner Kraushaar to highlight an 8-0 run to start the fourth.
Warrenton hosts Knappa Tuesday to finish a stretch of three games in five days, while the Gulls were scheduled to play Monday at Valley Catholic, their third of five straight road games.
Warriors 44, Willamina 42
The night before, Warrenton scored a huge league victory at Willamina, pulling into a first-place tie with a 44-42 win over the Bulldogs.
Warrenton won it in typical Warrior fashion, as Hordie Bodden Bodden's steal with 12 seconds left resulted in an easy score for Josh Earls.
The Bulldogs were unable to get off a shot as time expired.
Warrenton and Willamina are tied for first in the Coastal Range League standings at 3-1. The Warriors host Willamina June 16.