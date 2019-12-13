Ryan Hague scored 17 points, and teammates Brayden Johnson and Stephen Snyder added 14 apiece, helping Seaside to an easy 58-38 win over Marshfield in a nonleague boys basketball game Friday night at the Gulls' Nest.
It was raining 3-pointers early on for Seaside, as four of the first five field goals for the Gulls came from outside the 3-point line for an early 14-6 lead.
Johnson had a pair of treys just seconds into the game, with Snyder and Gavin Rich adding additional 3-pointers.
The Pirates, however, somehow managed to keep it close.
A four-point play by Mason Ainsworth had Marshfield within 23-20 late in the first half.
But the young Pirate team, with eight sophomores on the roster, just couldn't stick with the Gulls in the second half.
Seaside outscored Marshfield 25-7 in a decisive third period, highlighted by 11 points from Snyder, who — along with Ledger Pugh and Beau Johnson — capped the quarter with three straight 3-pointers.
Seaside, 3-1 and ranked third in latest coaches poll, hosts its annual holiday tournament this week.
