Headed for a league championship showdown against Banks next week, the Seaside boys basketball team tuned up with a 60-39 win Tuesday night at Valley Catholic.

Beau Johnson scored a game-high 16 points, and the Gulls scored their second blowout victory of the season over the Valiants. Seaside won the first encounter on Jan. 24, 77-25.

The Gulls had three other players in double figures: Ryan Hague with 14, while Brayden Johnson and Stephen Snyder scored 10 apiece.

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

