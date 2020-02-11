Headed for a league championship showdown against Banks next week, the Seaside boys basketball team tuned up with a 60-39 win Tuesday night at Valley Catholic.
Beau Johnson scored a game-high 16 points, and the Gulls scored their second blowout victory of the season over the Valiants. Seaside won the first encounter on Jan. 24, 77-25.
The Gulls had three other players in double figures: Ryan Hague with 14, while Brayden Johnson and Stephen Snyder scored 10 apiece.
