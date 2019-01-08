After a close first quarter, Seaside shifted into another gear to start the second, and pulled away for an easy 69-53 win over Gladstone in a nonleague boys basketball game Tuesday at the Gulls' Nest.
Gladstone was within 16-15 late in the first quarter, when Beau Johnson scored on a layup for the Gulls, sparking a 15-0 run for a 31-15 lead.
Johnson knocked down a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first half for a 40-24 lead at the break, and the Gulls cruised from there, building an eventual 58-33 advantage.
Seaside junior Ryan Hague led all scorers with 21 points, with teammates Chase Januik and Payton Westerholm chipping in 14 apiece and Johnson with 12.
Seaside now owns a 6-3 record over the Gladiators since the 2010-11 season. The Gulls defeated Gladstone 71-55 in nonleague play last year, followed by a 46-43 win in the playoffs.
The Gulls play Friday at North Marion to wrap up the nonleague season.
