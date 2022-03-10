The last time they took part in a 4A state tournament, the Seaside boys basketball team walked off the court as a loser in the 2019 4A state championship, when the Gulls came up on the short end of a 62-56 loss to Banks in the title game in Forest Grove.
Fast forward to 2022. A different location, but the Seaside Seagulls are still a traditional power in 4A boys basketball.
And — as of Thursday night — still the favorite to at least reach the tournament finale, since 4A basketball hasn't played a championship game without Seaside since 2015.
Not deterred by a little 20-point deficit in the first half, the Gulls clinched their spot in the Final Four with a 62-61 victory over Philomath Thursday afternoon at North Bend High School, as Seaside's Cash Corder drained a 3-pointer with 9.2 seconds left for the game-winner.
(Ironically, Philomath is the last non-Cowapa League team to win a 4A boys basketball state title).
It was the Warriors who came out firing in the first half of Thursday's game, as they turned an early 5-4 deficit into a 25-7 lead late in the first quarter, following a 3-pointer by Cole Beardsley.
Philomath's largest lead came late in the second period, a layup by Chad Russell off an assist from Beardsley for a 38-18 advantage.
But the Gulls just stuck with their brand of basketball, relying on 3-pointers to get themselves back in the game.
Seaside made four triples in the second quarter, the last three by Ever Sibony, who brought the Gulls back to within 38-27 at halftime after back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minutes of the first half.
And the Gulls picked up where they left off to start the second half, and their state Player of the Year candidate singlehandedly led the charge.
Sibony scored on a steal and layup to start the third quarter, and scored twice off steals later in the period to bring Seaside to within 42-37.
Philomath, meanwhile, lost starting forward Logan Carter to a foot injury in the first half, and went cold from the field in the third quarter.
And the Warriors just had no answer for Sibony, who scored 12 points in the third and helped Seaside pull to within 47-46 going to the fourth quarter.
The Gulls — who outscored Philomath 37-21 over the second and third quarters — tied the game 53-53 on a layup from Conner Langmo with 4:48 left, then took the lead, 58-56, when Sibony hit a free throw line jumper at the 2:53 mark.
Seaside lost Carson Kawasoe and Jared White to fouls, and the Warriors took advantage, making 5-of-6 free throws to grab a 59-58 lead on two foul shots by Jacob Peters with 1:15 left.
With Philomath still leading 61-59 following a timeout with 16 seconds left, Corder was cash on a 3-pointer to give the Gulls the game-winning points with 9.2 seconds remaining. The Warriors committed a turnover as time ran out.
Sibony finished with a game-high 25 points, followed by Corder (18) and Langmo (14), as the Gulls shot 51 percent (20-for-39) from the field.