The Seaside boys basketball team trailed by as much as 12 points in the first half, but …no worries. The Gulls have been there before.
Tillamook held an 18-6 lead late in the first quarter, but the Cheesemakers never realistically had a chance in Friday's game at Seaside, as the Gulls came roaring back for an easy 65-47 win.
Trailing 31-27 late in the first half, Seaside went on a 17-0 run, as Beau Johnson capped the rally with a 3-pointer that gave the Gulls a 44-31 lead midway through the third quarter.
The Cheesemakers did not even score until the 2:29 mark of the third period, as Tillamook falls to 8-10 overall.
Seaside outscored the visitors 36-16 in the second half, helping the Gulls back into a first-place tie with Banks at 3-0 in the league standings. The two teams meet Tuesday.
Brayden Johnson scored 19 points to lead four Seaside players in double figures. Stephen Snyder added 15 points (12 in the second half), while Ryan Hague and Beau Johnson finished with 12 points each.
Tillamook freshman Trask Veek-Petersen led all scorers with 23 points.
