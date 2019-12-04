Cascade had the height advantage, and held the advantage on the scoreboard at the end, as the Cougars scored the upset of opening night play in 4A boys basketball Wednesday.
In front of their home crowd in Turner, Cascade held off a big Seaside rally in the final three minutes for a 56-53 win over the Gulls, who lost their season opener for the second year in a row.
Seaside senior Brayden Johnson led all scorers with 20 points, but Cascade junior Drake Davis poured in 18, junior Justus Bischoff added 11 and Carson Bischoff scored 10 for the Cougars.
The Gulls spent much of the night trying to rally, after falling behind 11-4 in the opening quarter.
Johnson scored 15 of his 20 in the second period, and put Seaside in front 24-20 late in the first half, before the Cougars tied it at halftime, 26-26.
Davis keyed a big third quarter for Cascade, draining a pair of 3-pointers, the second with 1:30 remaining to give the Cougars a 39-31 lead.
Ryan Hague finished with 10 points for the Gulls, but the senior was held scoreless until the final period.
A basket by Hague early in the fourth had Seaside within 45-41, but a 3-pointer by Cascade's Matt-Alex Raney pushed the Cougar lead back to 50-41.
The Gulls rallied again with a trey from Beau Johnson and back-to-back scores by Everest Sibony and Brayden Johnson, helping Seaside close to within 52-48.
Carson Bischoff converted a two-point basket for a 54-48 lead, but Hague answered with five straight points, including a layup with 56 seconds remaining that had the Gulls within 54-53.
Seaside had several opportunities to take the lead, but a miss and a foul by the Gulls led to two made free throws by Justus Bischoff with 6.7 seconds left.
Seaside's Stephen Snyder missed a desperation 3-pointer as time ran out, and the Cougars held on for the victory.
Beau Johnson added 16 points for the Gulls, who outscored Cascade 19-15 in the fourth quarter.
Ranked No. 2 (with four first place votes) in a pre-season coaches poll, Seaside will look to bounce back Friday night at home, when the Gulls host Stayton.
