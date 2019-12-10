Two former Cowapa League foes renewed their old rivalry Tuesday night, as Seaside hosted Scappoose for a nonleague boys basketball game at the Gulls' Nest.
And the Gulls still own the Indians, as Seaside — outside of a few seconds in the second quarter — led from start to finish for an easy 68-54 win over class 5A Scappoose.
Seaside's Ryan Hague pumped in 24 points to lead all scorers, with Beau Johnson adding 15 points, and 12 apiece for Stephen Snyder and Brayden Johnson.
Only three Seaside players scored in the first half — Beau Johnson had 13 points, followed by Hague (12) and Snyder (eight) — but that was enough for a 33-27 halftime lead.
The Seaside scores were coming in three's, on 3-pointers from Johnson and Snyder, while both players were also fouled while taking 3-point shots, and made all their free throws. Seaside finished 12-for-14 from the line.
The Gulls put the game away early in the third quarter, as Brayden Johnson opened the second half with a 3-pointer, followed by back-to-back scores from Hague for a 41-27 advantage.
The Gulls poured it on in the fourth quarter, with more three's from Everest Sibony and Brayden Johnson for an eventual 65-46 lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.